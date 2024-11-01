Air China Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Air China ( (AIRYY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Air China presented to its investors.

Air China Limited, a leading airline company in China, is primarily engaged in providing air passenger and cargo transportation services. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Air China reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching RMB 48.6 billion, marking a 6.03% increase from the same period last year. However, the net profit attributable to shareholders showed a slight decrease of 2.31% for the quarter, while cumulatively for the year, it exhibited a substantial growth of 72.06% compared to the previous year.

The company recorded total assets of approximately RMB 344.55 billion, a 2.76% increase from the previous year-end. The owners’ equity attributable to shareholders rose by 8.90%, indicating a strengthening financial position. Despite a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities by 7.06% year-over-year, the company has made strategic moves, including the introduction of 100 C919 aircraft, aiming to bolster its operational capabilities and market presence.

The financial performance highlights a robust revenue growth driven by increased operating income and effective cost management strategies. While the basic earnings per share stood at RMB 0.09, reflecting a 68.22% year-over-year increase. The revenue surge and profit increase suggest that Air China has effectively navigated through the challenges of the aviation sector, leveraging its strategic initiatives and market recovery.

Looking ahead, Air China remains focused on enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding its fleet to meet growing demand in the aviation sector. The management is optimistic about sustaining growth momentum while navigating economic and industry-specific challenges.

