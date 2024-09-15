News & Insights

Air Canada And ALPA Reach Tentative Four-Year Agreement

September 15, 2024 — 04:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air Canada announced that it has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents over 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge.

The airline said that details of the new agreement will remain confidential until the membership completes a ratification vote within the next month and the agreement receives approval from the Air Canada Board of Directors.

For customers who used the airline's labour disruption goodwill policy to reschedule flights originally set between September 15 and 23, 2024, to a date before November 30, 2024, there is an option to revert to their original flight in the same cabin at no additional cost, subject to availability, Air Canada said.

