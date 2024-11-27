News & Insights

AIP Realty Trust Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 27, 2024 — 09:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIP Realty Trust A (TSE:AIP.U) has released an update.

AIP Realty Trust announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting a 20% drop in investment property revenue due to lease expirations and vacancies at its Eagle Court Property in Texas. However, the property is now fully leased with a 28% increase in rental rates for the newly occupied unit, reflecting strong demand for light industrial flex facilities. Additionally, AIP Realty Trust completed significant financial transactions, including a private placement and debt satisfaction with related parties.

