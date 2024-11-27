AIP Realty Trust Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

AIP Realty Trust A (TSE:AIP.U) has released an update.
AIP Realty Trust announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting a 20% drop in investment property revenue due to lease expirations and vacancies at its Eagle Court Property in Texas. However, the property is now fully leased with a 28% increase in rental rates for the newly occupied unit, reflecting strong demand for light industrial flex facilities. Additionally, AIP Realty Trust completed significant financial transactions, including a private placement and debt satisfaction with related parties.
