Aion Therapeutic’s New Private Placement Offering

Aion Therapeutic Inc (TSE:AION) has released an update.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. is offering a non-brokered private placement of up to 33,333,333 units at $0.015 per unit, aiming to raise approximately $500,000. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, with each unit including shares and warrants exercisable at $0.05. This move reflects Aion’s commitment to innovation in the health and wellness sector.

For further insights into TSE:AION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.