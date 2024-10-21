News & Insights

Aion Therapeutic’s New Private Placement Offering

October 21, 2024

Aion Therapeutic Inc (TSE:AION) has released an update.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. is offering a non-brokered private placement of up to 33,333,333 units at $0.015 per unit, aiming to raise approximately $500,000. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, with each unit including shares and warrants exercisable at $0.05. This move reflects Aion’s commitment to innovation in the health and wellness sector.

