Ainsworth Game Technology Forecasts Growth Amid Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AU:AGI) has released an update.

Ainsworth Game Technology anticipates a profit before tax between $8 million and $10 million for the second half of 2024, driven by a 12% revenue growth, despite challenges in digital segments and reduced gross margins. The company maintains strong cost control measures and looks forward to continued growth with new game releases. A recent cybersecurity incident is under investigation but is not expected to impact the financial forecast.

For further insights into AU:AGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

