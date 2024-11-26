Ainsworth Game Technology Forecasts Growth Amid Challenges

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AU:AGI) has released an update.
Ainsworth Game Technology anticipates a profit before tax between $8 million and $10 million for the second half of 2024, driven by a 12% revenue growth, despite challenges in digital segments and reduced gross margins. The company maintains strong cost control measures and looks forward to continued growth with new game releases. A recent cybersecurity incident is under investigation but is not expected to impact the financial forecast.
