Ainsworth Game Tech AGM: Shareholders Show Confidence

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders passing all resolutions by a clear majority as indicated by the results of the poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of the Remuneration Report. The substantial support for management’s proposals demonstrates shareholder confidence in the company’s direction.

