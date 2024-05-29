News & Insights

Ainsworth Game Tech AGM: Shareholders Show Confidence

May 29, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AU:AGI) has released an update.

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders passing all resolutions by a clear majority as indicated by the results of the poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of the Remuneration Report. The substantial support for management’s proposals demonstrates shareholder confidence in the company’s direction.

