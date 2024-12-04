News & Insights

Ainos Partners with Taiwan Tanabe for VELDONA® Expansion

December 04, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Ainos ( (AIMD) ) has provided an announcement.

Ainos, Inc. has announced a strategic collaboration with Taiwan Tanabe Seiyaku to enhance the production and market presence of its innovative Sjögren’s syndrome drug, VELDONA®. This partnership, based on a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to address the growing demand for effective treatments in the autoimmune disease sector, leveraging Taiwan Tanabe’s pharmaceutical expertise for manufacturing and promotion. Ainos anticipates this venture will accelerate VELDONA®’s market introduction, offering significant growth potential and opening new opportunities in the field of autoimmune therapies.

