Aimia Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter of C$3.8 million

The company's bottom line totaled C$3.8 million, or C$0.02 per share. This compares with C$0.4 million, or C$0.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.7% to C$32.7 million from C$40.7 million last year.

Aimia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$3.8 Mln. vs. C$0.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.02 vs. C$0.55 last year. -Revenue: C$32.7 Mln vs. C$40.7 Mln last year.

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