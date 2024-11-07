News & Insights

AIM Vaccine Advances in Rabies Vaccine Innovation

November 07, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6660) has released an update.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. has submitted an application for clinical trials of its innovative human diploid rabies vaccine to the Chinese authorities. This new vaccine aims to overcome technical challenges of previous versions, offering improved safety and flexibility in administration methods. As a major rabies vaccine supplier, AIM Vaccine is poised to enhanceglobal marketofferings with this breakthrough.

