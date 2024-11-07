AIM Vaccine Advances in Rabies Vaccine Innovation

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6660) has released an update.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. has submitted an application for clinical trials of its innovative human diploid rabies vaccine to the Chinese authorities. This new vaccine aims to overcome technical challenges of previous versions, offering improved safety and flexibility in administration methods. As a major rabies vaccine supplier, AIM Vaccine is poised to enhanceglobal marketofferings with this breakthrough.

For further insights into HK:6660 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.