AIM Vaccine Advances with mRNA RSV Vaccine Approval

October 29, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6660) has released an update.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. has secured clinical trial approval for its mRNA-based RSV vaccine, developed by its subsidiary Liverna Therapeutics Inc. This marks a significant step forward for the company, as RSV remains a major health concern with no approved vaccines in China. The approval positions AIM Vaccine as a leader in China’s mRNA vaccine space, with potential for substantial market growth.

