AIM Reports Positive Preliminary Data From Phase 1b/2 Study Of Ampligen, Imfinzi As Combination

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) reported positive preliminary data from the Phase 1b/2 study evaluating the combination of Ampligen and AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi in the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer. The combination therapy was generally well-tolerated with no severe adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities. The first cohort has now reached the pre-determined 6-month stability assessment timepoint and two of the three subjects remain stable.

AIM ImmunoTech is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen.

