Aidan Dowdle: Using Technology to Transform the Agricultural Supply Chain

Hi friends, it’s Spiffy, back again on Planet Earth with an eye on entrepreneurs making the world a more equitable place! Today I’m excited to cruise around with Aidan Dowdle, CEO and founder of Verdethos. Are you ready to be inspired?

Spiffy: Welcome, Aidan! Let’s jump in. What challenge is Verdethos addressing?

Aidan: It’s great to be here, Spiffy, thanks for having me! At Verdethos, we are tackling the agricultural supply chain using technology to make it more efficient and transparent. There are several commodities like palm oil and cocoa that sometimes are grown in unsustainable methods using child labor or slash and burn technique (for example). Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in understanding where their products are coming from and ensuring they are coming from growing areas that produce in sustainable methods. Our technology allows us to track the products across the supply chain and have a view of where the product is coming from.

Spiffy: That’s awesome! What motivated you to do it?

Aidan: Well, solving complex problems has always been a passion of mine throughout my career. I have long dealt with important stakeholders who have asked for more sustainability and transparency in their supply chains, knowing that the current software offerings were unable to assist.

Spiffy: How are you and Verdethos working towards a more equitable world?

Aidan: By making supply chains less complex and assisting with cost reduction, the hope is to return more value to the farmers and also reduce the price of food!

Spiffy: That’s a fantastic goal! Is there a recent milestone you want to share?

Aidan: We are a very young organization, Spiffy, and do not have many milestones yet. But we hope to soon!

Spiffy: Before I let you go, please share an experience when you faced failure and didn't give up. What did you learn from it?

Aidan: Often, teaching people about technology and what it could mean to them is one of the hardest issues and requires patience and persistence. Many times failure comes from people not understanding and taking time to go through their problems, nor realising how new technology can solve this—it is the solution!

Spiffy: I have to agree with you there, Aidan! Thanks so much for speaking with me today, it’s been an honor.

Aidan Dowdle spent more than a decade working for a leading agribusiness firm, where he held a variety of managerial positions leading trading divisions and new ventures in emerging markets. He saw the opportunity for blockchain to deliver solutions while studying at Columbia University Fu School of Engineering. In his free time, Aidan enjoys teaching and tutoring students in new technologies.(First published on the Ladderworks website on January 4, 2022)

