AIBU Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Monday, shares of the Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares ETF (Symbol: AIBU) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $33.02 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 26.4. A bullish investor could look at AIBU's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), AIBU's low point in its 52 week range is $18.6631 per share, with $65.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.15. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day.

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