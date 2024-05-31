News & Insights

AIB Group Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

AIB Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, it has 2,420,519,704 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with nominal value of €0.625 and carrying voting rights. Shareholders should use this total number of shares as the denominator for calculating notifications of interest or changes in interest in the company, according to transparency and market conduct regulations. There are no shares held in treasury.

For further insights into AIBRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

