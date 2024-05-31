AIB Group Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

AIB Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, it has 2,420,519,704 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with nominal value of €0.625 and carrying voting rights. Shareholders should use this total number of shares as the denominator for calculating notifications of interest or changes in interest in the company, according to transparency and market conduct regulations. There are no shares held in treasury.

For further insights into AIBRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.