AI Tailwinds and Memory Shortages: Navigating the New Semiconductor Cycle

David Tsoi, CFA, CAIA, FRM, CESGA, CAMS, Head of Index Research, APAC

Artificial intelligence (AI) remains the defining technology of our era, with semiconductor companies at the forefront, powering transformative breakthroughs. After a strong rebound in 2024 fueled by demand for logic and memory chips, the global semiconductor market is projected to expand 22% in 2025, reaching US$772 billion in total revenue, led by growth across the Americas and Asia Pacific. WSTS projects global semiconductor revenue to expand 26% in 2026, reaching US$975 billion.[1]

Source: World Semiconductor Trade Statistics. As of December 2, 2025.

Data center build-outs continue to be a major catalyst, particularly for firms driving AI and advanced semiconductor solutions. While 2024’s recovery was uneven, 2025 marked a more balanced and broad-based upturn. Global semiconductor industry sales reached US$75 billion in November 2025, up 30% year-over-year. Meanwhile, global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to hit a record US$133 billion in 2025, up 14% year-on-year.[2]

Source: Semiconductor Industry Association. As of January 8, 2026.

Sustained AI growth ahead



As AI-driven monetization opportunities materialize, hyperscaler capital spending continues to climb despite macroeconomic headwinds. Global data center capex surged 59% year-over-year in Q3 2025.[3] Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta continue to raise data center capex expectations. Cloud providers are scaling accelerated compute, general-purpose servers and the supporting systems needed to deploy AI at production scale. Notably, this investment remains largely funded by operating cash flows, a critical distinction from the dot-com era, which should help ease near-term investor concerns. While hyperscaler capex has accelerated in recent years, it still trails levels seen in prior technology investment cycles. AI-related capex has recently equaled 0.8% of GDP, compared with peak levels of 1.5% or more during historic tech booms over the past 150 years.[4]

AI surge triggers global memory chip crunch



The global semiconductor industry faces an acute memory chip shortage, with cascading effects on device manufacturers and end users likely to persist beyond 2026. DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) is the “working memory” inside personal computers (PCs) and servers. It is fast but loses data when power is off, and in AI systems it keeps models and their in-process calculations readily accessible for training and generating outputs. NAND flash is the “storage memory” used in solid-state drives and similar devices. It retains data even without power, making it well suited for storing AI datasets, saved model checkpoints and system logs. DRAM pricing has spiked as AI data center demand continues to outpace supply, creating a structural imbalance. Rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is fueling unprecedented requirements for high-performance, high-capacity memory and storage. Rather than scaling conventional DRAM and NAND for smartphones, PCs and consumer electronics, leading memory suppliers have reallocated capacity toward AI-centric products such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DDR5. This pivot has constrained general-purpose memory availability and driven broad-based price inflation. Samsung and SK Hynix are reportedly poised to hike server memory prices by up to 70% in Q1, underscoring a decisive pivot to a seller’s market as relentless AI-driven demand strains global supply chains.[5] Smartphone and PC segments now confront elevated costs and muted shipment growth. Global smartphone shipments are projected to fall 2.1% in 2026 as escalating semiconductor costs weigh on consumer demand.[6]

Micron projects HBM total addressable market to grow at approximately a 40% CAGR through 2028, rising from roughly US$35 billion in 2025 to about US$100 billion by 2028. This US$100 billion milestone is now expected two years earlier than prior forecasts and exceeds the entire DRAM market size in 2024. The company has already secured pricing and volume commitments for its full 2026 HBM output.[7] Micron’s global HBM revenue share has climbed sharply from 11% a year ago to 21% in the third quarter.

Source: Counterpoint Research. Note: Totals may not equal 100% due to rounding.

SOX™ – the leading index for the semiconductor industry



Semiconductors ranked among the strongest sectors in 2025 equity market performance. Representing the 30 largest U.S.-listed stocks and ADRs of companies engaged in semiconductor design, distribution, manufacturing and sales, Nasdaq’s PHLX Semiconductor™ Index (SOX) delivered a 43.5% total return in 2025, 26 percentage points ahead of the S&P 500. SOX also outperformed the NYSE Semiconductor Index by 2 points and surpassed the equal-weighted S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index by an impressive 13 points.