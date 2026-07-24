This AI Stock Needs to Cool Off After Gaining More Than 200% Year to Date

Key Points

Ultra Cleaning Holdings provides vital tools and services for the AI chip manufacturing process, and works with foundry equipment makers Applied Materials and Lam Research.

Its recent revenue growth and management's guidance do not justify the stock more than tripling year to date.

Profitability issues continue to plague the company, and they got worse in the first quarter.

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Ultra Cleaning Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) has enjoyed an incredible rally in 2026. Shares are up by more than 200% year to date as more investors recognize the company's role in AI infrastructure.

The company's purity cleaning services get rid of contaminants on AI chips and semiconductor products during manufacturing to ensure GPUs function properly when customers buy them. Chip manufacturing equipment leaders Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are two of its largest customers.

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Ultra Cleaning Holdings is in the right industry at the right time, and it has some of the largest businesses in the foundry equipment space as its customers. However, that doesn't mean you should rush to buy the stock, particularly after its rally.

The multiyear rally needs time to show up in the company's financials

The overall thesis of AI infrastructure is solid. Hyperscalers continue to invest more money into AI data centers while generating higher revenue and profits. Tech giants need chips, which must go through multiple steps to advance from concepts to reliable products.

Ultra Cleaning Holdings plays a critical role in the chip industry, and CEO James Xiao told investors in the Q1 press release that the company "is in the early stages of a multi-year, AI driven expansion."

Yet its recent results tell a different story. Revenue only increased by 3% year over year in the first quarter. There wasn't even a key product segment that delivered exceptional growth. Its products segment sales increased from $457 million to $465.7 million, while service segment sales went from $61.6 million to $68 million.

Guidance was a bit more promising, with a midpoint of $585 million for Q2. That's a meaningful sequential jump, but Ultra Cleaning Holdings has a history of high sequential growth in the second quarter. That would still be a notable 12.8% improvement from the $518.8 million it reported in Q2 2025. But with other AI plays delivering much higher growth rates at this stage, it may be worth waiting for the stock to dip before buying it.

The company is still unprofitable

Not only is the company's revenue growth rate low compared to its recent stock gains, but Ultra Cleaning Holdings remains unprofitable. It wrapped up the first quarter with a $17.9 million net loss. Even its net operating income, which doesn't include taxes or interest, only came to $11.4 million, a slight decline from the $12.9 million it reported in Q1 2025.

Other companies that provide key components and services to the AI industry have seen their profit margins soar due to pricing power. Chipmakers have certainly led the way in this regard, but Applied Materials and Lam Research also saw their profit margins rise in their most recent quarters.

Ultra Clean Holdings has established itself as a beneficiary of the AI trend, but the stock's recent rally was disconnected from the company's fundamentals. Investors may want to monitor this stock from a distance and wait for any pullbacks.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Applied Materials and Lam Research. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.