The AI Stock Flying Under Every Analyst's Radar -- Until Now

Key Points

Adtran merged with German optical networking specialist ADVA in 2022, transforming itself just before the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom took off.

LiteWave800, Adtran's flagship AI-era product, claims 90% lower power consumption than competing transceivers.

The stock trades at a forward P/E of about 20 and a PEG ratio of just 0.31.

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Four years ago, the analyst consensus on Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) was a "hold," with no buy recommendations. Now, the telecom-grade networking specialist is catching eyes and turning heads on Wall Street. As of June 15, the stock has more than doubled over the past 52 weeks. Your average analyst thinks Adtran is a "strong buy," with at least six current buy recommendations.

Why wasn't this artificial intelligence (AI) stock an investor favorite a few years ago, and what changed? Let's take a look.

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From fiber optics to AI data centers in one merger (at just the right time)

If you haven't checked in on Adtran since 2021, you might not recognize the place. Back then, it was a respectable but sleepy telecom equipment vendor based in Huntsville, Alabama.

The company merged with German optical networking specialist ADVA in 2022, roughly doubling its revenue base and product portfolio in one fell swoop. I'll admit that I picked the four-year analyst review to coincide with the deal's closing stages. Adtran became a dramatically different company that summer.

And the jump into optical networking came just months before OpenAI started the generative AI boom. Was it great planning or an incredible stroke of luck? Either way, it was a game-changing moment.

The AI boom has data center operators in a frenzy, building out infrastructure to handle massive GPU clusters and the networking demands they entail. Adtran's optical networking segment posted $97.3 million in Q1 2026 revenue, up 24% year over year. CEO Thomas Stanton didn't mince words on the earnings call: This is "the fastest-growing segment in our industry."

The company's flagship AI-era product is LiteWave800, an optical transceiver module designed to connect one data center to another. It's fast, but Adtran's top selling point is its cost-saving power efficiency. Adtran claims it consumes just 10% of the power that other high-speed transceivers do.

Data centers are power-hungry beasts, and anything that dramatically reduces energy draw gets attention. LiteWave800 is still in development, about a year away from large-scale production runs, but Stanton says pre-launch demand has been "fantastic" and the firm's orders are lining up.

And for the forward-thinking crowd, Adtran just partnered with euNetworks to launch Quantum Shield, a quantum-safe encryption service for private connectivity. The offering combines quantum-resilient encryption with real-time fiber monitoring. It's early days for quantum-safe networking, but Adtran is emerging as a first mover.

The bull case after a 100% run

Doubling in a year tends to make investors twitchy. Is the easy money gone? Maybe not.

Adtran's forward P/E hovers around 20, and the PEG ratio sits at a surprisingly low 0.31. And the company may be unprofitable on the bottom line, but the losses are shrinking, and Adtran generates solid free cash flows.

The catalyst pipeline looks good. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program's funding has begun to flow to broadband operators, and Adtran should see revenue from this government source by the end of 2026.

There are risks, of course. Adtran faces soaring freight and memory chip costs, like everyone else. The residential equipment sector is already a low-margin business, and it takes a harder hit from shipping and memory costs.

However, high-end data center solutions address this challenge with lower memory costs. And clients in that category are less sensitive to price increases.

This isn't a set-it-and-forget-it stock. If you're buying Adtran shares today, you're betting that the company can convert its order pipeline and prototypes into solid revenues over the next couple of years.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.