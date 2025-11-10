AI Stock Correction: MSFT, AVGO, IONQ Seen as Stable Tech, Quantum Bets

In early November 2025, U.S. equities experienced a notable sell-off in the technology and AI space. The Nasdaq Composite recorded its steepest weekly decline since April as investors questioned the sustainability of the AI-driven rally. Reports from reputable sources such as Reuters and AOL highlighted that AI-focused stocks collectively shed more than $800 billion in market value during the week, reflecting broad profit-taking and valuation fatigue after months of aggressive gains.

The downturn affected key names like NVIDIA NVDA, Meta Platforms META, Alphabet and Palantir, reflecting that even the sector’s strongest performers were not immune to investor repositioning. Adding to the unease, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that the company’s infrastructure commitments now total about $1.4 trillion—far exceeding its $13 billion in annual revenues, fueling renewed debate over whether AI’s capital cycle is running ahead of sustainable returns (Business Insider).

Despite the sharp pullback, many market watchers maintain that there is no clear evidence of a systemic crash or an AI-capital-funding collapse yet. As per a Reuters article, many analysts described the move as “profit-taking and a healthy reset after an extended climb,” suggesting that the sell-off reflected valuation discipline rather than fundamental weakness. However, a more cautious camp argues that this may mark the beginning of a deeper market slide if earnings fail to justify current price levels.

Adding to the cautionary tone, key financial leaders, including David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street executives, have warned that equity markets could face 10-20% drawdowns over the next 12 to 24 months, citing elevated valuations and tightening liquidity conditions (New York Post, November 2025).

Amid this noise, one thing is evident —valuation stress within AI-driven and tech-adjacent sectors is building, forcing investors to reassess risk and capital allocation strategies.

Let’s dive deeper into how this shift is playing out across AI, semiconductors and quantum computing — the three technological pillars shaping the next phase of market leadership.

AI: Shifting From Hype to Sustainable Monetization

The Nasdaq-led sell-off was widely viewed, as reported by Reuters, as a “sentiment-driven breather,” a correction after an overheated AI-led rally rather than a structural tech breakdown. The key concern is capital intensity. Training frontier models requires massive GPU and data-center investment, which puts pressure on balance sheets and funding pipelines. As Reuters noted, OpenAI’s rapid infrastructure expansion and potential IPO highlight both the scale of ambition and the financing strain behind the AI race.

For investors, the focus should now shift toward AI enablers with proven monetization, such as Microsoft MSFT, benefiting from embedded AI features across Azure and Office 365 and Adobe, which is driving incremental revenues through its Firefly generative tools. Meanwhile, exposure to unprofitable “story stocks” should be trimmed until they demonstrate consistent earnings resilience and sustainable cash generation.

Both Microsoft and Adobe carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Semiconductor: Solid Fundamentals

The semiconductor industry, closely tied to AI, meanwhile, continues to display underlying growth. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) report, the global semiconductor market reached $346 billion in the first half of 2025 (an 18.9 % year-over-year increase) and the full-year outlook was revised upward to about $728 billion (a 15.4% year-over-year growth).

However, the space is cyclically sensitive. Order normalization from hyperscalers and elevated inventories in PCs and smartphones could compress margins through early 2026. For investors, it’s important to be selective. Broadcom AVGO and Texas Instruments offer diversified exposure across datacenter, automotive and industrial end markets with solid free cash flow generation. AVGO has a Zacks Rank #3.

Quantum Computing: Long Runway, Selective Opportunity

Quantum computing continues to attract investor attention but remains an early-stage pre-commercial phase with volatile valuations. In the last-reported second quarter of 2025, two pureplay quantum companies, IonQ IONQ and D-Wave, delivered strong revenue growth, yet still rely heavily on capital markets to fund expansion. The sector’s economics remain years away from scale deployment and recent capital raises underline ongoing funding needs.

For long-term investors, quantum should be treated as a calculated speculative allocation exposure to future optionality rather than near-term cash flow. Investors may prioritize firms showing repeatable commercial traction or partnerships with major cloud providers and avoid those burning cash without a clear commercialization path. Meanwhile, IONQ holds a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.