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ZETA

This AI Software Stock Is Growing Fast. Is It Still a Buy?

June 03, 2026 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Rick Orford for The Motley Fool->

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is building momentum with Athena, enterprise customer growth, and the Marigold acquisition, but the stock already reflects major optimism. The upside thesis depends on whether AI engagement can become real monetization, stronger margins, and deeper customer relationships.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 25, 2026. The video was published on June 2, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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