The AI Sell-Off That Isn't About AI

Wall Street has a habit of making investors question their own sanity.



A company can post the best quarter in its history, crush expectations, raise the bar for an entire industry...and the stock still gets sold. Sound familiar? That's exactly what we've been watching unfold across memory chips and several AI infrastructure names.



Take Micron Technology (MU). The company delivered a blockbuster quarter in late June, producing record revenue, explosive earnings growth, and more evidence that AI demand for high-bandwidth memory and DRAM remains incredibly strong. By almost every fundamental measure, it was exactly what investors had been hoping to see.



Yet instead of rewarding shareholders, the market hit the sell button.



Then came Samsung Electronics. The company followed with preliminary second-quarter results showing another eye-popping surge in operating profit, fueled by the same AI data center spending that's reshaping the semiconductor landscape. Once again, the headlines looked spectacular. Once again, the stock struggled as investors focused less on the record profits and more on future spending, rising capital expenditures, and whether the cycle is getting "too good."



That selling pressure quickly spilled over to U.S. memory names. We've seen a similar story play out with Nebius Group. After becoming one of the hottest AI infrastructure stories on the market thanks to its GPU cloud buildout, the stock has surrendered a meaningful portion of its gains as enthusiasm gave way to concerns about competition, valuation, and execution.



None of this is unusual.



It's simply what happens when expectations get ahead of reality.



The Market Doesn't Reward Great...It Rewards Better Than Expected



One of the biggest mistakes investors make is assuming strong earnings automatically translate into higher stock prices. That's not how Wall Street works. Stocks don't trade on what happened last quarter. They trade on what investors expect to happen over the next six to twelve months. When everyone expects perfection, "excellent" suddenly feels disappointing.



That's especially true in themes as crowded as AI and memory. After triple-digit moves, investors stop asking whether a company is growing. They start asking whether growth can get even better.



If management hints at higher spending...



If margins look like they've peaked...



If competitors are catching up...



If guidance is merely "very good" instead of spectacular...



Algorithms don't wait around to debate it. They simply hit sell. It's classic "sell the news" behavior. By the time earnings arrive, many traders have already made their money. The report simply becomes an excuse to lock in gains.



The Fundamentals Haven't Changed



Here's the important part. None of these pullbacks suddenly mean AI demand disappeared. Quite the opposite. Cloud providers are still spending aggressively. Hyperscalers are still ordering GPUs. HBM remains supply constrained. Memory demand tied to AI inference and training continues to look healthy well into the coming years.



That's why these violent reactions often have much more to do with positioning than fundamentals. When everyone owns the same stocks, there simply aren't enough buyers left when the music pauses.



Continued . . .



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Follow the Money



While investors focus on the selling in semiconductors, they're missing what's happening elsewhere. The money isn't leaving the market. It's moving. That's internal rotation. Capital has been flowing toward areas that largely sat out the AI party.



Financials have attracted fresh interest. Healthcare has quietly stabilized. Consumer staples are seeing renewed buying. Industrials and select small-cap names have started participating again as investors broaden their exposure beyond the same handful of AI leaders.



That's actually a healthy development. Bull markets don't survive when only a dozen stocks carry the entire market. They become much stronger when leadership expands.



What Investors Should Do



This is where discipline matters. Don't confuse price action with business performance. A stock falling after great earnings doesn't automatically mean the story is broken. Sometimes it simply means expectations got ahead of reality. Instead of reacting emotionally, ask yourself a few simple questions. Has the long-term thesis actually changed? Is AI demand slowing? Has valuation become more attractive after the pullback? Where is institutional money rotating next?



The Whisper of the Zacks Earnings ESP



One of the things that gets us on the hunt for where the money is moving is going back to the basics of the earnings estimate philosophy at the heart of the Zacks Rank. Here are the clues:



• Earnings estimates come from brokerage firm stock analysts.



• These analysts are highly motivated to create conservative estimates that can easily be beat. Why? If a stock has a Buy rating and the estimates are too high, the stock is more likely to disappoint. This would drive the stock price lower, and their stock ratings would perform poorly (leading to lower compensation).



• The closer to earnings season we get, the more accurate the information that goes into the estimate.



Add it all up, and there is no good reason for an analyst to create a higher estimate close to the date of the earnings report unless they had a DARN GOOD REASON. Focusing on those estimates closest to the earnings announcement is where we found the “whisper that becomes a scream,” a clear indication from the analyst community of which stocks are more likely to beat earnings by a wide margin. And most importantly, rise on that news.



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All the Best,



Dave



Dave Bartosiak is Zacks' resident earnings surprise expert. He selects stocks and delivers daily commentary for our Surprise Trader portfolio.



¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position. Access grants you a comprehensive list of all open and closed trades.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.