AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes

Aiml Resources (TSE:AIML) has released an update.
AI/ML Innovations Inc. has appointed Terence Lee as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive financial expertise to the company as it advances its health tech products. Additionally, Kendra Low has been named Corporate Secretary, adding her vast experience in corporate governance to the team.
