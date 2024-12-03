News & Insights

Stocks

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes

December 03, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aiml Resources (TSE:AIML) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has appointed Terence Lee as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive financial expertise to the company as it advances its health tech products. Additionally, Kendra Low has been named Corporate Secretary, adding her vast experience in corporate governance to the team.

For further insights into TSE:AIML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.