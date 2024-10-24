News & Insights

Stocks

AI-Media Strengthens Board with US-Based Directors

October 24, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

AI-Media Technologies Limited announces the appointment of two new US-based non-executive directors, Otto Berkes and Brad Bender, to enhance the board’s expertise in technology and expand its presence in the United States. Berkes and Bender bring substantial experience from leading roles at Microsoft, HBO, Google, and more, positioning AI-Media for further growth and international expansion. These strategic appointments aim to advance the company’s product development and global reach.

For further insights into AU:AIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.