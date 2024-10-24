AI-Media Strengthens Board with US-Based Directors

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

AI-Media Technologies Limited announces the appointment of two new US-based non-executive directors, Otto Berkes and Brad Bender, to enhance the board’s expertise in technology and expand its presence in the United States. Berkes and Bender bring substantial experience from leading roles at Microsoft, HBO, Google, and more, positioning AI-Media for further growth and international expansion. These strategic appointments aim to advance the company’s product development and global reach.

For further insights into AU:AIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.