The AI ETF Analysts Are Watching Closely Into June

Key Points

CHAT has outperformed the Nasdaq since its inception three years ago.

It’s an easy way to invest in both the buyers and sellers of AI infrastructure.

10 stocks we like better than Tidal Trust II - Roundhill Generative Ai & Technology ETF ›

The rapid growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market has driven many tech stocks to their record highs over the past few years. One of the biggest catalysts for that market was the rapid adoption of generative AI tools that create new content -- such as text, images, videos, and audio -- by learning patterns from massive datasets.

From 2026 to 2033, the generative AI market could expand at a 40.8% CAGR, according to Grand View Research, as more industries adopt those tools. Therefore, it's still a great time to invest in the AI linchpins -- including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom -- even though their stocks have already skyrocketed over the past few years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, if you want to diversify your investments across the entire generative AI market, it might be smarter to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that covers the whole sector. One of those ETFs is the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT), which promoted itself as the market's first-ever generative AI ETF upon its May 2023 launch. Let's see why analysts and investors are closely tracking this ETF -- and if it's still worth buying today.

The key facts about CHAT

CHAT has $1.75 billion in assets under management and holds 43 stocks in its portfolio. Its top six holdings are Nvidia (7.06% of its portfolio), Alphabet (6.56%), AMD (5.70%), SK Hynix (5.29%), Micron (5.24%), and Samsung (4.04%). It's risen nearly 240% since its inception, outpacing the S&P 500's 76% rally and the Nasdaq's 106% gain.

Most of that growth was driven by the AI chipmakers in its portfolio, which profited from the soaring demand for GPUs, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, networking chips, and other equipment across the data center market. It was also invested in the hyperscalers that were ramping up their spending on that hardware to expand their AI ecosystems.

In other words, CHAT is an easy way to invest in both the big buyers and sellers of AI infrastructure. However, it charges an expense ratio of 0.75% because it's actively managed. By comparison, the passively managed Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) -- which simply tracks the Nasdaq-100 (and includes several of CHAT's top holdings) -- charges only 0.18%.

That said, QQQ has only risen about 36% since CHAT's inception three years ago. Therefore, CHAT still looks like a simple way to profit from the secular expansion of the AI market without fretting too much over individual chipmakers or high-spending hyperscalers.

Should you buy stock in Tidal Trust II - Roundhill Generative Ai & Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Tidal Trust II - Roundhill Generative Ai & Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tidal Trust II - Roundhill Generative Ai & Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,063!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,369,991!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 996% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 21, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Broadcom, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.