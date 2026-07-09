AI Demand is Exploding: Why CoreWeave is Well-Positioned to Win

As organizations race to build and deploy increasingly sophisticated AI models, the need for massive computing power seems to compound. This growing demand has created an emerging opportunity for AI-focused cloud infrastructure providers, like CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV.

Management highlighted four key themes –rising AI demand across hyperscalers and enterprises, a broader platform supporting training, inference, agentic AI workloads, rapid infrastructure expansion with more than 3.5 GW of contracted power and stronger financing that has secured more than $20 billion in debt and equity this year. AI workloads are shifting from training to inference and enterprise production, driving deeper commitments from existing customers while attracting new enterprise clients. This momentum fueled record backlog additions in the first quarter, including initial Vera Rubin deals alongside continued deployment of Blackwell, Hopper and Ampere capacity, with most of the new business expected to support its 2027 growth targets.

CoreWeave's aggressive infrastructure expansion is a key competitive advantage. It continues to strengthen its competitive edge by rapidly converting scarce AI infrastructure into revenue-generating AI cloud capacity. CRWV surpassed 1 GW of active power in the quarter and remains on track to exceed 1.7 gigawatts by the end of 2026. During the quarter, CoreWeave added more than 400 MW of contracted power, increasing its total to over 3.5 GW, with most of the capacity expected to come online by the end of 2027 through long-term lease agreements.

With strong customer demand, strategic global expansion, innovative AI services and partnerships with leading technology companies, CoreWeave appears well-positioned to capitalize on the AI infrastructure boom.

CRWV's AI Dominance Faces Fierce Rivals

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS recently unveiled Nebius AI Cloud Aether 3.6, a wide range of enhancements focused on developer productivity, enterprise-grade security, governance and storage performance. The release also marks the debut of Nebius Echo, an AI-powered infrastructure assistant that represents NBIS’ vision for agentic cloud computing. To strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving AI cloud market, NBIS inked an agreement to acquire Eigen AI, in May. By integrating Eigen AI’s optimization stack into its Token Factory platform, NBIS aims to create a vertically integrated AI inference ecosystem that combines massive compute infrastructure, advanced model optimization and enterprise-ready deployment pipelines.

Microsoft MSFT capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. The Azure AI platform continues to benefit from demand across AI and non-AI services, with customer demand exceeding available capacity. It added another GW of capacity during the quarter and remains on track to double its overall data center footprint within two years. New data center investments were announced across four continents. In May, it signed new agreements with U.S. and U.K. government partners, the Center for AI Standards and Innovation and the AI Security Institute to advance AI testing and safety evaluation frameworks.

CRWV’s Price Performance and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 25.6% year to date against the Internet Software industry’s fall of 8.7%.



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In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 8.46X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.67X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for the current year has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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