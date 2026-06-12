The AI Boom Has a Hidden Winner—And It's Not NVIDIA

While not immune to the SaaS AI apocalypse, cybersecurity stocks are rebounding ferociously and are likely to continue building momentum as the year progresses. There is still a risk that AI could disrupt their businesses, but so far, the disruption has been only positive. AI not only improves internal operations but also client outcomes, and cybersecurity's role in the AI software stack matters a lot.

The bottom line is that AI cannot exist without cybersecurity. Without cybersecurity, both data and models are easily corrupted, making them unreliable at best. In the age of AI, cybersecurity is more important than ever. With most cybersecurity stocks up approximately 100% from the early 2026 lows, the question now is how much higher they can go. Most signs point to fresh highs, and the long-term outlook suggests a sustainable uptrend is in place.

Analysts' Trends Underpin Cybersecurity Stock Price Action

Cybersecurity companies' Q1 2026 earnings had a significant impact on analyst sentiment, driving those stocks higher. The results triggered a series of upgrades and price target increases for names like Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), CrowdStrike (NYSE: CRWD), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), sending them rocketing up the list of Most Upgraded Stocks.

CrowdStrike, listed in first position as of mid-June, received 56 updates that lifted the consensus price target by more than 35% within days. Pegged in the low $690s, consensus as Q2 2026 nears its end suggests only modest upside, but the trend points to the high end and additional record highs for this stock.

Palo Alto Networks and Datadog, listed in fourth and sixth position, are also expected to hit fresh highs. Palo Alto Networks’ consensus figure offers a more substantial 15% upside, with the high-end pegged at $375. Datadog’s best-case scenario puts it at $300, and trends for all three will likely improve as the year progresses. MarketBeat data reveals coverage is increasing and sentiment firming for these Moderate Buy-rated stocks.

Institutions Buy in 2026: Buy on the Dips

Institutional flows are also bullish in 2026. While the group sold cybersecurity names in 2025, the balance reverted to accumulation in 2026 and has stayed that way in Q2. The likely outcome is that institutions continue to buy on dips, limiting downside on price pullbacks and corrections. The valuation metrics suggest pullbacks and corrections are likely, as the cybersecurity group trades in the 70x to 130x range relative to current-year forecasts.

The 10-year forecasts have cybersecurity stocks trading at approximately 15x to 16x earnings, a value that only needs to be unlocked. In this scenario, cybersecurity stocks could advance 50% to 100% over the coming years, aligning with the broad market at the low end and blue-chip tech leaders at the high end.

Features that point to long-term success are client utility and unified, cross-cloud/multicloud capabilities. They enable clients to easily access a single interface to manage security and respond to threats, which is important for businesses that operate across cloud regions and providers—almost all of them.

Cybersecurity Stock Markets Strengthen in Q2

The charts for PANW, CRWD, and DDOG all show tops, but each comes with a caveat: each top is accompanied by a MACD convergence, which reveals a strengthening market. The likely outcome is that recent highs will be retested, and new highs are highly likely. The catalyst for these moves may come over the summer in the form of Q2 earnings releases, and the bar is set high.

All three issued beat-and-raise reports for the calendar Q1 period, underpinned by client growth and services penetration, a dual-tailwind for business that left analysts lifting quarterly and annual estimates.

The biggest risk to cybersecurity stocks is investor sentiment. Investors remain skittish, showing concern over valuations and execution despite clear evidence of systemic strength. This may be reflected in outsized price movements and volatility, but not in a market reversal, provided fundamentals remain intact. The more likely outcome is that price pullbacks result in buying signals and fresh highs in subsequent periods.

The catalyst for cybersecurity stocks is the massive datacenter buildout. Expected to gain traction in 2027, expanding capacity equates to expanding usage and security needs. Results from hyperscalers such as Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) suggest that data center demand is still growing. It's expected to bring new data centers online as soon as the end of this year, but for the bulk of its swelling backlog to be realized in late 2027 and beyond.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.