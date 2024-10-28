AI and Cloud Offer Alphabet a Lifeline Amid Slowing Core Businesses

Alphabet (GOOGL) is set to report its slowest revenue growth in four quarters on Tuesday, as its core Google Search (GOOG) and YouTube ad businesses face growing competition. Market analysts project Alphabet’s third-quarter revenue to rise 12.6%, a dip from 13.6% in the previous quarter, according to LSEG data. While Alphabet’s robust cloud growth driven by AI may offer a silver lining, mounting competition from Amazon and TikTok has pressured its search and advertising businesses. The shift of advertisers towards rivals continues to pose significant risks for Alphabet’s longstanding dominance in digital ads.





Alphabet’s latest report will be closely scrutinized for any operational shifts under new CFO Anat Ashkenazi, who recently took the helm from longtime finance chief Ruth Porat. The company’s cloud-computing arm, Google Cloud, remains a bright spot, projected to post a 29.2% growth rate in Q3—its highest in nearly two years. Alphabet has capitalized on AI-driven demand with offerings like Vertex AI, a platform allowing enterprise clients to create custom models. Meanwhile, heightened capital expenditures continue as Alphabet doubles down on AI investments to stay competitive.





Market Overview:





Alphabet’s Q3 revenue growth expected to slow to 12.6%, a deceleration from Q2’s 13.6%.



New CFO Ashkenazi faces challenges in maintaining operational efficiencies amid rising competition.



Google Cloud projected to show 29.2% growth as AI demand remains strong.



Key Points:



Core ad revenue from Google Search is anticipated to slow, with an 11.6% growth estimate.



YouTube’s revenue growth rate likely falls to 11.5%, impacted by shifts to ad-supported streaming.



Capital expenditures expected to remain elevated due to investments in AI capabilities.



Looking Ahead:



Investors to watch for Ashkenazi’s cost-cutting strategies and their impact on profitability.



Competitive pressure from Amazon (AMZN) and TikTok may drive further innovation in Google Search.



Continued AI-driven growth in Google Cloud offers a promising long-term revenue source.



Alphabet’s ability to navigate rising competitive pressures and high capital expenditures will be critical for investor confidence. The slowing growth in its core ad businesses, impacted by digital competitors and regulatory scrutiny, places additional pressure on Alphabet’s emerging AI initiatives. As AI-powered Google Cloud shows momentum, Alphabet’s management will need to balance these opportunities with cost containment efforts to address investors’ concerns over profit margins and sustained ad performance.With eyes on AI’s long-term profitability and Alphabet’s ability to fortify its search and ad capabilities, investors are looking for decisive steps from Ashkenazi to drive operational efficiencies while maintaining Alphabet’s position in the competitive tech landscape.

