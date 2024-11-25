News & Insights

Aguia Resources Eyes Growth with Gold and Phosphate Projects

November 25, 2024 — 08:42 pm EST

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited is making significant strides towards profitability with the imminent gold production from its Santa Barbara project in Colombia and favorable developments in its Brazilian phosphate projects. The successful takeover of Andean Mining Limited has bolstered Aguia’s project portfolio, positioning the company well in the risinggold marketwithout incurring debt. With plans to commence drilling in 2025 and expand production facilities, Aguia is set for an exciting year ahead, reflecting positively on its share price.

