Aguia Resources Eyes Growth with Gold and Phosphate Projects

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aguia Resources Limited is making significant strides towards profitability with the imminent gold production from its Santa Barbara project in Colombia and favorable developments in its Brazilian phosphate projects. The successful takeover of Andean Mining Limited has bolstered Aguia’s project portfolio, positioning the company well in the risinggold marketwithout incurring debt. With plans to commence drilling in 2025 and expand production facilities, Aguia is set for an exciting year ahead, reflecting positively on its share price.

For further insights into AU:AGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.