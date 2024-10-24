Aguia Resources to Advance Brazilian Phosphate Project

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has received a favorable ruling from the Federal Court in Brazil, allowing the company to proceed with its Tres Estrades phosphate project. The decision clears regulatory hurdles, enabling Aguia to move forward with site preparation, aiming for commercial mining operations in 2025. This development marks a significant step for Aguia, as it resumes progress after a three-year legal challenge.

