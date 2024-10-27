News & Insights

Stocks

Agrimin Limited Reports Significant Cash Outflows in Q3

October 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited’s latest cash flow report reveals a challenging financial quarter, with the company experiencing a net cash outflow of $532,000 from operating activities and $1,148,000 from investing activities. Despite these expenses, the company’s cash reserves started at $4,054,000, enabling them to manage the quarter’s financial demands. Investors may find these figures noteworthy as they reflect the ongoing financial activities and strategic investments of the company.

For further insights into AU:AMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.