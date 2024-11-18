News & Insights

Agrimin Limited Aims for Lowest-Cost SOP Production

November 18, 2024 — 04:41 pm EST

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited, trading on the ASX under the symbol AMN, is positioning itself as the world’s lowest-cost producer of sulfate of potash (SOP) through its Mackay Potash Project. While the company’s securities are considered speculative, the project is backed by a substantial mineral resource and ore reserve, with a competent person ensuring compliance with the JORC Code. Investors are advised to carefully assess the potential risks and rewards associated with Agrimin’s securities.

