Agrimin Limited Aims for Lowest-Cost SOP Production

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited, trading on the ASX under the symbol AMN, is positioning itself as the world’s lowest-cost producer of sulfate of potash (SOP) through its Mackay Potash Project. While the company’s securities are considered speculative, the project is backed by a substantial mineral resource and ore reserve, with a competent person ensuring compliance with the JORC Code. Investors are advised to carefully assess the potential risks and rewards associated with Agrimin’s securities.

