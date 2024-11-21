Agrify announces $25.9M private placement priced at $22.30 per share

Agrify (AGFY) Corporation announced the Company has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional and accredited investors in a non-brokered private placement priced at $22.30 per share for aggregate proceeds of approximately $25.9 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, working capital and business development. The private placement is expected to close on November 21, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Benjamin Kovler, Chairman and Interim CEO, participated in the private placement to purchase 10,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $38.76 in compliance with applicable Nasdaq requirements.

