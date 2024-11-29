Agricultural Bank of China Secures Approval at EGM

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

The Agricultural Bank of China successfully conducted its 2024 third extraordinary general meeting, where key resolutions, including re-elections and the interim profit distribution plan, were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. The meeting saw a participation rate of over 86% of voting shares, reflecting strong shareholder engagement. All resolutions passed with significant majorities, indicating robust support for the bank’s proposed agenda.

