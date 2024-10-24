Agree Realty announces 4M share common stock offering

Agree Realty (ADC) Corporation announced that it commenced an underwritten public offering of 4M shares of its common stock. Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

