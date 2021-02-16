AGR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.97, changing hands as low as $46.22 per share. Avangrid Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.62 per share, with $57.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.