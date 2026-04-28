AGQ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (Symbol: AGQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.09, changing hands as low as $107.73 per share. ProShares Ultra Silver shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGQ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.95 per share, with $431.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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