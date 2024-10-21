AGNC Investment reports Q3 EPS 39c, consensus 50c

Reports Q3 comprehensive income per common share 63c, comprised of 39c net income per common share and 24c other comprehensive income per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI. Reports Q3 tangible net book value per common share $8.82, up 42c per common share, or 5.0%, from $8.40 per common share in the previous quarter. “AGNC generated a very strong economic return of 9.3% in the Q3, driven by significant book value growth and our compelling monthly dividend, which has remained stable at 12c per common share for 55 consecutive months” said Peter Federico, the Company’s President and CEO. “As a levered and hedged investor in Agency MBS, AGNC’s return opportunities are most favorable when Agency MBS spreads to benchmark rates are wide and stable and interest rates and monetary policy are less volatile. Our year-to-date performance – a 13.8% unannualized economic return – reflects both the benefits of our active portfolio management and the increasingly positive macroeconomic conditions.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AGNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.