AGNC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.12, payable on 8/11/26. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $11.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 7/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AGNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGNC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.31 per share, with $12.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.99.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AGNC makes up 15.96% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding AGNC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 6 series of preferred stock that are senior to AGNC — find out what they are ».

AGNC Investment Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further AGNC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.