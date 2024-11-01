Agios Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q3 2024 Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( (AGIO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agios Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on cellular metabolism and pyruvate kinase activation to develop therapies for rare diseases. The company is renowned for its pioneering work in treating conditions like PK deficiency and sickle cell disease.

In the third quarter of 2024, Agios Pharmaceuticals reported significant progress, including the completion of patient enrollment for its Phase 3 RISE UP study of Mitapivat for sickle cell disease and the initiation of a Phase 2b study of Tebapivat for lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). They also received $1.1 billion in payments following the FDA approval of Vorasidenib, enhancing their cash position to $1.7 billion.

Agios reported $9.0 million in net revenue for their PYRUKYND® therapy, marking a 4% increase from the previous quarter. The company’s financial performance was bolstered by substantial milestone and royalty payments, resulting in a net income of $947.9 million compared to a net loss in the same quarter of the previous year. Research and development expenses decreased year-over-year, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased due to heightened commercial activities.

Looking forward, Agios remains committed to advancing its clinical programs and leveraging its strong cash position to fuel growth. The company anticipates key milestones, including regulatory filings and further clinical data presentations, which are expected to sustain momentum in addressing the needs of patients with rare diseases.

