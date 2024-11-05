Agios Pharmaceuticals to present new data on mitapivat, tebapivat

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that new data on mitapivat and tebapivat, AG-946, the company’s PK activators, will be featured in oral and poster presentations during the 66th American Society of Hematology, ASH, Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, California from December 7-10, 2024. Key presentations and publications at ASH 2024 will include: An oral presentation on results from the Phase 3 ENERGIZE-T study evaluating mitapivat in adults with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia versus placebo. Alongside the positive results from the Phase 3 ENERGIZE study of mitapivat in non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia previously presented at the 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, these data support mitapivat’s potential as an oral, disease-modifying therapy across the full range of patients with thalassemia regardless of transfusion status. A poster presentation of a Phase 1 study assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of tebapivat in patients with sickle cell disease, providing further evidence that PK activation may have beneficial effects in this patient population. A trial-in-progress publication that outlines the Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tebapivat in patients with anemia due to lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
