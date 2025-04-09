Agilysys Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $114.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A decline of 16.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Agilysys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian Schwartz |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $90.00|$135.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $100.00|$125.00 | |George Sutton |Craig-Hallum |Lowers |Buy | $120.00|$125.00 | |Brian Schwartz |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $135.00|$150.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $125.00|$145.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Agilysys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilysys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Agilysys's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Agilysys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Agilysys

Agilysys Inc has been a leader in hospitality software, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The Company's software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. Agilysys also is known for its world-class customer-centric service.

Agilysys: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Agilysys's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.85% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilysys's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilysys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Agilysys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

