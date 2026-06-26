Agilysys (AGYS) Surges 5.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Agilysys AGYS shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $97.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Agilysys is benefiting from record bookings, accelerating subscription revenue growth, AI-powered product innovation, world-class customer retention, expanding backlog and robust fiscal 2027 guidance, indicating the recent rally could have further upside supported by recurring revenue growth and improving margins.

This software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%. Revenues are expected to be $85.85 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Agilysys, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AGYS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Agilysys belongs to the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry. Another stock from the same industry, IBM IBM, closed the last trading session 1.8% lower at $258.27. Over the past month, IBM has returned 3%.

IBM's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $2.96. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +5.7%. IBM currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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