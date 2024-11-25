Agilent reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.46, consensus $1.41

Reports Q4 revenue $1.7B, consensus $1.67B. “The Agilent (A) team again executed well and delivered solid results in the fourth quarter as the markets continued to recover,” said Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell. “Our new market-based, customer-first strategy combined with our transformation – which includes the new organizational structure announced today – will position us to capture even more growth opportunities as the market improves. I look forward to sharing more about these exciting developments during our Analyst and Investor Day in December.”

