News & Insights

Stocks
A

Agilent reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.46, consensus $1.41

November 25, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue $1.7B, consensus $1.67B. “The Agilent (A) team again executed well and delivered solid results in the fourth quarter as the markets continued to recover,” said Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell. “Our new market-based, customer-first strategy combined with our transformation – which includes the new organizational structure announced today – will position us to capture even more growth opportunities as the market improves. I look forward to sharing more about these exciting developments during our Analyst and Investor Day in December.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on A:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

A

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.