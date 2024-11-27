Agenus Secures $22M Mortgage to Advance Cancer Treatment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Agenus ( (AGEN) ) has provided an update.

Agenus Inc. has secured a $22 million mortgage to bolster its cash reserves and support strategic operational realignment, focusing on its promising immunotherapy candidates, botensilimab and balstilimab, for colorectal cancer. The loan, facilitated by L&L Capital, involves a two-year term with interest payable in cash and stock. Agenus aims to significantly cut costs and transform its manufacturing operations while advancing its clinical programs, positioning itself for growth and innovation in cancer treatment.

Learn more about AGEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.