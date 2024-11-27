News & Insights

Agenus Secures $22M Mortgage to Advance Cancer Treatment

November 27, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Agenus ( (AGEN) ) has provided an update.

Agenus Inc. has secured a $22 million mortgage to bolster its cash reserves and support strategic operational realignment, focusing on its promising immunotherapy candidates, botensilimab and balstilimab, for colorectal cancer. The loan, facilitated by L&L Capital, involves a two-year term with interest payable in cash and stock. Agenus aims to significantly cut costs and transform its manufacturing operations while advancing its clinical programs, positioning itself for growth and innovation in cancer treatment.

