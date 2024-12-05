News & Insights

Stocks
AGEN

Agenus announces strategic realignment

December 05, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Agenus (AGEN) announced further details of its strategic realignment. Reductions are designed to reduce cash burn to $100M in FY25. This initiative follows the successful closing of a $22M mortgage secured by key real estate assets, providing the company with enhanced operational flexibility during this pivotal period. Agenus will concentrate its resources on its lead botensilimab/balstilimab program, which has demonstrated clinical activity in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, sarcoma and other difficult-to-treat cancers. The company will implement significant cost-cutting measures, including staff reductions and operational adjustments, targeting a 60% reduction in annual expenditures and a cash burn of $100M for FY25. Agenus plans to transition its biologics CMC capabilities to a fee-for-service model. This initiative is intended to be supported by external funding.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AGEN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.