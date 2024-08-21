AgEagle (UAVS) Reports Y/Y Rise in Q2 Earnings & Revenues

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS has shown notable progress in its second-quarter 2024 earnings, reflecting the impacts of efforts to stabilize its financial performance. Despite a modest increase in revenues, the company managed to significantly reduce its net loss per share for the quarter. This turnaround was driven by effective cost-control measures, a diversified product portfolio and strategic efforts to enhance operational efficiency.

As UAVS continues to navigate competitive pressures and market shifts, it remains focused on expanding its presence in the high-growth sectors, such as defense and security, while pursuing additional funding to sustain its operations and drive growth.

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. Quote

Q2 Results

AgEagle reported a second-quarter 2024 net loss per share of 24 cents, a significant improvement from the net loss of $1.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s revenues for the quarter were $3.39 million, up 3.5% from $3.28 million in the prior-year quarter.

The reduction in losses can be credited to cost-control measures and a modest increase in revenues, supported by the company's diverse product offerings across its main segments.

Segmental Performances

The company operates through three primary segments — Drones, Sensors, and Software as a Service (SaaS).

Drones: This segment contributed $1.35 million to second-quarter 2024 revenues, up 7.5% from $1.27 million in second-quarter 2023. The improvement was primarily driven by higher sales of the eBee drone products.

Sensors: Revenues from the Sensors segment totaled $1.95 million, up 3.7% from $1.88 million in the prior-year quarter. The rise was primarily driven by strong demand for the company's panchromatic sensor series, particularly the RedEdge and Altum series. This demand was fueled by AgEagle’s continued innovation in sensor technology, leading to sales growth.

SaaS: The SaaS segment generated $88,590 in revenues for second-quarter 2024, down from $0.14 million in second-quarter 2023. The decline in this segment was led by a decrease in subscription services related to the Ground Control platforms.

Profitability

For second-quarter 2024, AgEagle reported a net loss of $2.93 million, a significant improvement from the $5.29 million loss in the prior-year quarter. The substantial improvement in the net loss was primarily driven by the company's successful reduction in inventory purchases and a more favorable cost structure, evidenced by a reduction in the cost of sales.

UAVS’s loss from operations totaled $2.54 million, marking an improvement from the $4.87 million operating loss in the prior-year quarter.

In terms of profitability, AgEagle reported a gross profit margin of 36.4%, down from 39.1% in the prior year, as inflationary impacts affected input costs. This resulted in a gross profit of $1.55 million, marking a year-over-year increase from $1.03 million.

Costs

AgEagle’s operating expenses saw a substantial 30.6% decline to $4.10 million from $5.90 million in second-quarter 2023. This reduction was primarily led by cost-cutting measures across general and administrative expenses (which fell 32.6% year over year to $2.36 million), and a 21% reduction in research and development costs to $1.08 million.

Cash & Debt

UAVS’s cash position improved slightly, with cash reserves increasing to $0.98 million as of Jun 30, 2024, from $0.82 million at the end of 2023.

The company’s balance sheet showed a slight decline in total assets to $22.8 million as of Jun 30, 2024, from $25.2 million as of Dec 31, 2023. The most notable changes include an 8% year-over-year decrease in inventories to $6.38 million and a 25.2% reduction in accounts receivable to $1.54 million, reflecting improvements in working capital management.

Total liabilities increased marginally to $14.8 million from $14.5 million at the end of 2023.

Management’s View

Management revealed a cautious outlook, citing the need for additional liquidity to continue operations and meet financial obligations over the next 12 months. The company is actively pursuing strategies to secure additional funding and further streamline operations to enhance revenue growth and reduce costs.

Other Developments

In the second quarter of 2024, AgEagle made several significant moves to strengthen its balance sheet and position the company for growth. It amended its existing agreements with Alpha Capital Anstalt, extending the period for exercising investment rights and adjusting the terms of its outstanding convertible notes to address missed amortization payments. These amendments are part of broader efforts to improve financial flexibility and support UAVS’s long-term strategic initiatives.

Furthermore, AgEagle is focusing on expanding its market reach, particularly in the defense and security sectors, which have shown higher growth potential than commercial applications. This strategic shift is aimed at capitalizing on the increasing demand for drone surveillance in defense markets, driven by geopolitical tensions and the ongoing need for advanced unmanned aerial systems .

UAVS also continues to explore opportunities for growth through acquisitions, particularly targeting companies with advanced technologies and strong intellectual property portfolios that complement AgEagle's existing product lines.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. (UAVS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.