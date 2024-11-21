Ageagle Aerial Systems appoints Adrienne Anderson as interim CFO

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) announces the appointment of Adrienne Anderson as Interim CFO effective November 14, 2024.As founder and owner of Anderson Accounting and Consulting, LLC, Adrienne has focused on assisting public companies with financial reporting, SEC filings, technical accounting matters, complex debt and equity transactions, and creating efficiencies in the financial reporting and external audit processes.

