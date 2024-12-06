AGCO Updates Executive Non-Qualified Contribution Plan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Agco ( (AGCO) ) has issued an update.

AGCO Corporation’s recent amendment to its Executive Non-Qualified Defined Contribution Plan, effective January 1, 2025, broadens eligibility to include U.S.-based Vice Presidents and above, and integrates participants from the soon-to-be-frozen Executive Nonqualified Pension Plan. Contribution rates vary from 6% to 15%, and the update aligns disability definitions with the company’s long-term plan, offering prior vesting credits and addressing contributions for partial year employment.

