AGCO Sells Grain & Protein Business for $700M

The latest update is out from Agco ( (AGCO) ).

AGCO Corporation has successfully sold its Grain & Protein business to American Industrial Partners for $700 million, marking a pivotal step in its strategy to focus on high-growth agricultural machinery and precision technology. The proceeds will primarily be used for debt repayment, technological investments, and returning capital to shareholders, aligning with AGCO’s long-term growth objectives.

See more data about AGCO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.