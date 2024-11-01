News & Insights

AGCO Sells Grain & Protein Business for $700M

November 01, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

The latest update is out from Agco ( (AGCO) ).

AGCO Corporation has successfully sold its Grain & Protein business to American Industrial Partners for $700 million, marking a pivotal step in its strategy to focus on high-growth agricultural machinery and precision technology. The proceeds will primarily be used for debt repayment, technological investments, and returning capital to shareholders, aligning with AGCO’s long-term growth objectives.

