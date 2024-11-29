Agatos S.p.A. Secures Legal Protections Amid Financial Challenges

Agatos S.p.A. (IT:AGA) has released an update.

Agatos S.p.A. has successfully extended precautionary measures to protect its subsidiary, Agatos Energia Srl, during its crisis settlement period, preventing creditors from taking executive actions. Meanwhile, the opposition case to a Sorgenia injunction, which involves a significant financial claim against Agatos, is scheduled for March 2025. This development could impact Agatos’ financial stability and its ability to focus on recent strategic partnerships.

