Agatos Secures Court Order for €2.5 Million Payment

Agatos S.p.A. (IT:AGA) has released an update.
Agatos S.p.A. has successfully secured a provisional enforcement order from the Court of Milan, mandating Skyland Energy Srl to pay €2.5 million plus interest and legal costs, in a significant financial development for the company. This follows an earlier announcement, reinforcing Agatos’s financial claims.
