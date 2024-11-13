Agatos Secures Court Order for €2.5 Million Payment

News & Insights

Agatos S.p.A. (IT:AGA) has released an update.

Agatos S.p.A. has successfully secured a provisional enforcement order from the Court of Milan, mandating Skyland Energy Srl to pay €2.5 million plus interest and legal costs, in a significant financial development for the company. This follows an earlier announcement, reinforcing Agatos’s financial claims.

